Live
- Bowlers shine as MI defeat SRH by 4-wkts
- Shooting World Cup: Raiza Dhillon finishes 5th in her maiden final
- Coalition govt provides quality education and placements
- Sebi chief for high governance standards
- Gold price edges up to record Rs 98,170/10gm
- California dragging Trump to court against tariffs
- IMEC for not only trade, but linking civilizations, cultures
- India 3rd largest economy in 3 yrs: NITI
- Elite launches customisable home elevator
- Raghava launches high-rise project Cinq in Hyderabad
Prof Venkateswarlu appointed SVU media Dean
Highlights
Tirupati: Dr PC Venkateswarlu of SV University Oriental Research Institute has been appointed as Dean, Print and Electronic Media with immediate...
Tirupati: Dr PC Venkateswarlu of SV University Oriental Research Institute has been appointed as Dean, Print and Electronic Media with immediate effect.
SV University Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu issued orders about this on Thursday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT