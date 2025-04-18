  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prof Venkateswarlu appointed SVU media Dean

Prof Venkateswarlu appointed SVU media Dean
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Dr PC Venkateswarlu of SV University Oriental Research Institute has been appointed as Dean, Print and Electronic Media with immediate...

Tirupati: Dr PC Venkateswarlu of SV University Oriental Research Institute has been appointed as Dean, Print and Electronic Media with immediate effect.

SV University Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu issued orders about this on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick