Prof Yuvraj appointed acting V-C of MITS
Madanapalle: Prof C Yuvaraj has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) Deemed to be University. The announcement was made by Chancellor and Founder Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, and the appointment order was handed over by Pro-Chancellor N Dwarkanath.
Prof Yuvaraj will oversee academic, administrative and financial governance, as well as strategic initiatives for the university’s growth.
