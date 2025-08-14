Prof Yuvraj appointed acting V-C of MITS

Madanapalle: Prof C Yuvaraj has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) Deemed to be University. The announcement was made by Chancellor and Founder Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, and the appointment order was handed over by Pro-Chancellor N Dwarkanath.

Prof Yuvaraj will oversee academic, administrative and financial governance, as well as strategic initiatives for the university’s growth.