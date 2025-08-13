Prohibition & Excise officers complete training

Ongole: A farewell ceremony was held marking the completion of a three-month pre-promotional training programme for 101 officers promoted as Sub-Inspectors, Inspectors, and Assistant Excise Superintendents in the Prohibition & Excise Department, at Police Training College here on Tuesday.

Director of Enforcement Prohibition & Excise Department Rahul Dev Sharma attended as the chief guest while Ongole PTC principal GR Radhika attended as the special guest to the valedictory of the training, which ran from May 15 to August 12. P&E Joint Commissioner Nagalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner Hemant Nagaraju, Assistant Commissioner Dayasagar, and Excise Superintendent SK Ayusha Begum attended the programme as distinguished guests.

Rahul Dev Sharma congratulated all officers and emphasised the importance of performing duties with dedication and integrity to enhance the department’s reputation. Awards were presented to outstanding performers. G Vamsi Krishna was recognised as Indoor Best Performer and Best All-rounder, SD Masthan Babu was honoured as Outdoor Best Performer and Best Firer. Y Ravi Teja was recognised as Outdoor Best Performer.

The ceremony was attended by PTC vice-principal D Lakshmana Kumar, along with DSPs, CIs, RIs, SIs, RSIs, police training college staff, Assistant Excise Superintendents, and Circle Inspectors.