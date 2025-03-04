Promote digital literacy extensively: CM to officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the officials to make every effort to make every citizen as a digital literate thus transforming the entire AP as a total digital literacy State.

Holding a review meeting at the State Secretariat on people’s perception and RTGS (Real Time Governance Society), the Chief Minister said that the State government was providing an opportunity to the people to make use of WhatsApp governance so easily and to get all kinds of services through it without making rounds to the government offices.

Expressing the opinion that the people are yet to get fully accustomed to WhatsApp governance, Naidu directed the officials to initiate steps so that the people can make use of WhatsApp governance extensively.

All the District Collectors should take this responsibility and initiate steps to bring awareness among the people in their respective districts to make use of WhatsApp governance on a large scale. Complete awareness should be created among the people in their respective areas though the secretariats and the staff members of the secretariats, he added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that people can not only get redressal of public services but also make complaints and appeals through WhatsApp governance and asked the officials to explain this to the people.

A facility will soon be provided to the illiterates to bring their complaints to the government’s notice through WhatsApp governance by posting their voice, the Chief Minister said and felt that if digital literacy increases among the people the utilisation of WhatsApp governance too will go up.

The Secretary (IT and Real Time Governance) Bhaskar Katamaneni, informed the Chief Minister that 200 services were currently being provided to the public through WhatsApp and 150 more such services will be provided by the end of this month. By next phase the total services will reach 500 and the first phase data link will be completed by May, he added.

The officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the people’s perception stating that people were expressing total satisfaction on the quality of food being supplied at Anna Canteens.

More than 94 per cent of those who are consuming food at Anna Canteens are completely happy with the quality and maintenance of canteens under a clean atmosphere. The Chief Minister said measures should be taken for proper maintenance of Anna Canteens.