AP to be free from land disputes by 2027: CM

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that resolving long-pending land-related issues in Andhra Pradesh is a top priority of his government and made it clear that the state aims to become completely free from land disputes by 2027.

He said this was a major responsibility for him and announced that pattadar passbooks would be distributed to eligible beneficiaries on the 9th of every month.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening at his native village Naravaripalle in the Chandragiri constituency, the Chief Minister said that due to unplanned decisions taken by the previous government, lakhs of people across the state are facing serious land problems. To address this situation, the present government has launched a comprehensive land survey that will continue for one year. He said the survey would help protect the land ownership rights of every citizen.

Naidu said modern technology would be used to make land records tamper-proof and provide them with official state authentication so that no one can misuse or alter land documents.

Reiterating his commitment, he said his clear goal is to resolve all land-related issues and ensure that there are no land disputes in the state by 2027. He added that Joint Collectors would work continuously on revenue-related problems throughout the year.

The Chief Minister also spoke about reducing economic inequalities in society and said the government had introduced the P-4 programme to support the poor and help them achieve financial growth. He said the government is committed to uplifting the poor and providing equal opportunities to all to build a happy, healthy and wealthy society.

Referring to Tirupati being known for its tanks, Vijayawada for canals and Visakhapatnam for its beach, Naidu said Tirupati would be developed as a preferred wedding destination by beautifying all the tanks in the temple city. Home stays would also be developed. He said Visakhapatnam and Amaravati would be developed as mega cities.

He said the Sanjeevani health programme, which was implemented on a pilot basis in Kuppam and proved to be a major success, would now be extended across the state. Health records of vulnerable sections would be maintained first, followed by students and the general public.

Naidu reiterated that keeping in line with the goal of Swarna Andhra and Viksit Bharat by 2047, the government has prepared the Swarna Andhra Vision and is working with clear targets for 2029 and 2039. He said the focus is on improving living standards and building a healthy, wealthy and happy society where every person enjoys better income, good health and happiness.

The Chief Minister said he has been celebrating the Sankranti festival in his native village for more than ten years to encourage people to stay connected with their roots and work for the development of their birthplaces. He said this tradition was started by his wife nearly 16 years ago, which inspired him to continue it and strengthened his resolve to do something meaningful for his native place.

Chittoor MP D Prasad Rao, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and several MLAs from the undivided Chittoor district were present at the press conference.