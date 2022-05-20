Promote sale of TTD products: EO Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy on Thursday directed the officials concerned to come with a new software application for the sale of TTD products.

A review meeting on the sale of TTD products including Agarbattis, Panchagavya goods, dry flowers and technology based artifacts was held in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, the EO discussed at length the status of the sales of TTD products. Directing the finance wing officials to prepare the 'Cost Analysis' reports of all the products from time to time, he said this will help TTD to identify the products that are selling more and having good demand. He also wanted officials to take up wide publicity to see all the TTD products sales increase to generate more revenue. The EO also instructed the concerned to introduce discount structure for the most selling products. He directed officials to encourage online payments in all sales counters in Tirumala and also set up a counter near Laddu counter where the pilgrim movement is more.

He said akin to the sales of TTD calendars and diaries all these products should also be made available online through the postal department.

"This will enable the pilgrim devotees to purchase the goods and products online though they could not come to Tirupati or Tirumala", he maintained. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Sri Veerabrahmam, FACAO Balaji, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar, SV dairy farm director Dr Harnath Reddy, SV ayurvedic college Principal Dr Muralikrishna, OSD sales wing Ramaraju and others attended the meeting.