Promoting holistic wellness through a month-long drive

Visakhapatnam: In a stress-laden life, embracing yoga as an integral part of life offers umpteen benefits. Emphasising it, district officials and public representatives flagged off a month-long ‘Yogandhra-2025’ campaign in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Apart from highlighting the significance of leading a stress-free life by integrating yoga into one’s daily routine, the officials underlined how Visakhapatnam is set to be placed on a global map with the event. “The image of Visakhapatnam will go several notches up with the event as lakhs are expected to be part of it,” emphasised MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu).

Along with them, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi demonstrated asanas marking the inaugural of the awareness drive. As a run-up to the International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations scheduled on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, the month-long awareness drive to integrate a host of activities.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam to take part in the event as chief guest on June 21, the district officials are pulling out all stops to make elaborate arrangements for the IYD celebration. Exhorting people to come together, the District Collector called for collective support to make the record-breaking event a grand success.

As part of the drive, yoga experts train people in special asanas, aqua yoga, etc., The picturesque coastline stretching along RK Beach, Bheemunipatnam, Bhogapuram and Srikakulam would become a stage for the celebrations.

About 2 crore people are expected to be part of the IYD celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. Of them, 5 lakh people are going to join from North Andhra districts.

In addition to dedicated training sessions, demos and contests will be held during the month-long drive which is expected not just to witness a huge participation but also encourage people to incorporate yoga asanas in their daily routine for holistic wellness.