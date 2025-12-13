  1. Home
YouTube India Releases Its 2025 Year-End Trend List

  • Created On:  13 Dec 2025 11:05 AM IST
The 2025 Vibe Check: The trends that lived rent-free in our heads this year. YouTube India Year-End 2025 List Goes Live: Top Trends Revealed.

This year’s Trending Topics list is the ultimate crossover episode, with Blockbuster cinema like Coolie sharing space with IPL 2025, and right alongside internet-born moments like Labubu and TungTungTung Sahur.

Creators Redefining Success: The old rules of “language” and “region” don’t apply anymore

  • MrBeast won over India by speaking our languages, literally, via multi-language audio

  • KL BRO Biju Rithvik became a 79M-strong sensation through the universal language of silent comedy

  • Sejal Gaba and Raj Shamani showed how creators are building trusted digital businesses

Together, these behaviours point to a broader change: India now has a shared digital vocabulary, not tied to any one language, region, or format. It’s one reason 76% of Gen Z says they come to YouTube to understand world events and trends, making the platform as a cultural common ground.

See what India really watched: Check out the full Top 10 Lists below to see the moments that defined our year.

You can find the full breakdown on our blog and download the assets as attached.

P.S. If "Saiyaara" was stuck in your head all year, you weren't alone; it was the #1 Song.

TRENDING TOPICS (not ranked)

  • Squid Game

  • Saiyaara

  • Coolie

  • Kumbh Mela

  • Ipl2025

  • Sanam Teri Kasam

  • Tungtungtungsahur

  • Labubu

  • Asia Cup

  • Kpopdemonhunters



  • TOP SONGS ON SHORTS

  1. ATLXS - PASSO BEM SOLTO (Slowed)

  2. Sanju Rathod, G-Spark - Shaky

  3. Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil - Saiyaara

  4. Year Down, YUNG DSA - YEDA YUNG

  5. D Hell - Mafia

  6. Audiocrackerr, Khushi TDT - Victory Anthem

  7. Knockwell, Lata Mangeshkar - Tune O Rangeele (Brazilian Funk Mix)

  8. Neha Bhasin - Jutti Meri (Live)

  9. Kajal Hathrasi, Anil Rawat - Payal Ki Khanak

  10. Sonu Nigam ft Raju Kalakar, Anjali Arora, Rajan, Rishabh and Deepak - Dil Pe Chalai Churiya (Trending Version)




TOP SONGS

  1. Irshad Kamil, Arslan Nizami, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah - Saiyaara

  2. Kalyan Keys, Singer Prabha, Ramu Rathod - RANU BOMBAI KI RANU

  3. G-Spark, Sanju Rathod - Shaky

  4. Parampara Thakur - Raanjhan

  5. Sheenam Katholic, Mr Boota, Masoom Sharma, Aarohi Raghav, Kay D - Teri Ramjhol Bole Gi





