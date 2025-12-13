YouTube India Releases Its 2025 Year-End Trend List

This year’s Trending Topics list is the ultimate crossover episode, with Blockbuster cinema like Coolie sharing space with IPL 2025, and right alongside internet-born moments like Labubu and TungTungTung Sahur.

Creators Redefining Success: The old rules of “language” and “region” don’t apply anymore

MrBeast won over India by speaking our languages, literally, via multi-language audio

KL BRO Biju Rithvik became a 79M-strong sensation through the universal language of silent comedy

Sejal Gaba and Raj Shamani showed how creators are building trusted digital businesses

Together, these behaviours point to a broader change: India now has a shared digital vocabulary, not tied to any one language, region, or format. It’s one reason 76% of Gen Z says they come to YouTube to understand world events and trends, making the platform as a cultural common ground.

See what India really watched: Check out the full Top 10 Lists below to see the moments that defined our year.

You can find the full breakdown on our blog and download the assets as attached.

P.S. If "Saiyaara" was stuck in your head all year, you weren't alone; it was the #1 Song.

TRENDING TOPICS (not ranked)