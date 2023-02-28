Prompt justice to Spandana petitioners ordered

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Spandana petitions should be resolved with complete transparency within the stipulated period and the applicant should be provided prompt justice, stated district Collector K Madhavi Latha. Every application received during Spandana should be resolved in a non-reopened manner and a resolution document should be given to the applicant, she instructed the officials.





The Collector along with District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu received petitions from public during Spandana programme held at the Collectorate here on Monday.Madhavi Latha informed that a one-day training programme for district and mandal level officials on the topics of Spandana and sustainable development will be organised at Sri Venkateshwara Anam Kala Kendram at 10 am on Tuesday. State-level officials will attend the training programme to clear the doubts of officials, she added.





She said that every application received in Spandana should be registered on the website within 24 hours and appropriate steps should be taken to resolve it. In case of technical difficulties, it should be resolved through correspondence with the authorities concerned. 162 applications were received from people on various issues during Spandana programme, she added. So far, 404 Spandana applications are pending and 15 applications have been reopened.





District Tourism Officer Swami Naidu, DCHO Dr M Sanath Kumari, Deputy DMHO Dr N Vasundhara, CPO K Prakash Rao, DPO P Jagadamba, Animal Husbandry department officer SGT Satya Govind, Panchayat Raj SE AVB Prasad, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao and others were present on the occasion.



