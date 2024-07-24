Properly implement Siksha Saptah, Collector tells officials

Nandyal: Nandyal District Collector G Raja Kumari ordered the officials concerned to strictly implement Siksha Saptah programme without fail. The officials were instructed to enhance the students enrolment to 120 from the present strength of 93. The Collector was speaking after visiting Municipal Primary School at Bommala Sathram in Nandyal town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the Siksha Saptah programme was being implemented by the Central government across the country to improve the education system.

She asked the teachers to conduct classes in such a manner that every student easily understands the lessons. Student kits have been dispatched and the teachers were told to utilise them everyday. District Education Officer Sudhakar Reddy was asked to ensure every student wears uniform from August 1 without fail. No one is exempted from wearing uniform, the Collector stated.

Later, the Collector inspected the Foundation in Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) being taught in Maths to the students of 1 to 5. The Collector also inspected the FLN materials supplied by the government besides the Teachers Learning Material (TLM) prepared by the teachers.

The Collector after pursuing the TLM had a small interaction with the students of fifth class to know if they acquired knowledge on combination of bi and tri words.

She also spoke with the parents who have attended the Siksha Saptah and enquired about the teaching, student kits and midday meals. The officials were also instructed to keep the toilets clean. The teachers were asked to observe Swatchata in the schools once in a month. District academic monitoring officer Lalitha, Nandyal mandal education officer Brahmam and others accompanied the Collector.