Proposal to shift Golla Mandapam opposed in Tirumala

Tirumala: Leaders of Yadava community are bitterly opposing the move to shift Golla Mandapam located in front of Sri Vari temple here.

For the last few days a rumours are going round that TTD authorities are examining to shift the historical Golla Mandapam from existing place near Sri Vari temple to Akhilandam.

It may be noted that Golla Mandapam has been in existence for several hundreds of years. According history in the past, women belonging to Yadava community were supplying butter milk to the temple and for devotees.

TTD engineering wing had recommended to shift this Mandapam to another place. On this issue BJP leaders are resenting the TTD's proposal. On Saturday, BJP state secretary and former TTD board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy slammed the TTD officials proposal over the shifting of Golla Mandapam.

" If officials try to shift the Golla Mandapam, BJP will plan protests along with devotees,'' Bhanu Prakash told. Responding on this issue YSRCP MLC and Yadava Community leader Janga Krishna Murthy stated that there was no such proposal to shift the Golla Mandapam from existing place to another place.