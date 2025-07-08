Protected drinking water scheme inaugurated in Uravakonda

Uravakonda: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav inaugurated Uravakonda protected drinking water scheme on Monday at RWS (Rural Water Supply) office in Uravakonda constituency headquarters.

As part of the efforts to provide safe drinking water to every household in the town, the scheme was launched under Jal Jeevan Mission with a total project cost of Rs 22 crore. A major component of the project, pipeline networkd worth Rs 16.35 crore from Udiripikonda in Gooty mandal to Uravakonda, was officially inaugurated by the Minister.

RWS SE Suresh, DE Saprin, AEs Aijayya and Divya, Tahsildar Mahabub Basha, MPDO Ramiprasad, and local leaders and officials were present.