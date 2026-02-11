Protecting public health is main goal of coalition govt: MLA

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy Buchireddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Urban Health Center built at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore in Palem, Ward 1 of Palem town. MLA Prasanthi said that the goal of the coalition government is public health.

The Urban Health Center, which was laid by the previous government 5 years ago, has now been completed.

He said that after the coalition government came to power under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, many buildings that were left unfinished were completed and brought into public use.

He suggested that people should take advantage of this Urban Health Center built for public needs so that there is no need to run to the cities for emergency primary treatment. He asked the medical staff to ensure that medical services are available 24 hours.

He said that the necessary medical equipment will be provided for this Urban Health Center soon.