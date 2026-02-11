  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Protecting public health is main goal of coalition govt: MLA

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 11:36 AM IST
Protecting public health is main goal of coalition govt: MLA
X

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy Buchireddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Urban Health Center built at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore in Palem, Ward 1 of Palem town. MLA Prasanthi said that the goal of the coalition government is public health.

The Urban Health Center, which was laid by the previous government 5 years ago, has now been completed.

He said that after the coalition government came to power under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, many buildings that were left unfinished were completed and brought into public use.

He suggested that people should take advantage of this Urban Health Center built for public needs so that there is no need to run to the cities for emergency primary treatment. He asked the medical staff to ensure that medical services are available 24 hours.

He said that the necessary medical equipment will be provided for this Urban Health Center soon.

Tags

NelloreKovur MLA Prasanthi ReddyUrban Health CenterCoalition GovernmentPublic Health Initiative
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Municipal Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal ZP High School in Vikarabad district during the municipal elections.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Municipal Elections

National News

More
Share it
X