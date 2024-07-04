Protest Demanding Resignation of Union Education Minister over NEET paper leak succesful in Badwel Town

The call by student unions to demand the resignation of the Union Education Minister and conduct a thorough inquiry into irregularities in the NEET examination has been successful in Badwel town and rural areas, according to Mudiam Chinni, President of Bharatiya Prajatantra Yuvajana Samakhya DYFI Kadapa district.

Chinni expressed gratitude to the heads of educational institutions for their support during the protest. He highlighted that papers have been leaked 65 times during the tenure of the BJP government at the center, criticizing the government for being a "government of leaks." Chinni emphasized the need for a sitting judge to investigate the irregularities in the NEET exams, as 24 lakh students in the country are facing a bleak future due to these issues.

Chinni also condemned the lack of discussion on the matter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Education Minister. The demand for an inquiry by a sitting judge into the NEET paper leaks has sparked protests among various communities, with lakhs of students feeling uncertain about their future.

The protest in Badwel town was attended by Ganganapalli Nagarjuna, Vice-President Yuvraj, Badvel Rural President Secretaries Mudumala Obul Reddy, Uppaluru Bala Naphia, Vice-President Shankar, and other participants.



