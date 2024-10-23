Protest for ethanol plant relocation

Gokavaram(East Godavari District): Tension prevailed in Gummalladoddi village of the Gokavaram mandal as local residents protested against the Assago Ethanol factory, citing pollution and health concerns. Beginning Tuesday, villagers initiated a hunger strike demanding the relocation of the factory to a coastal area.

The protest saw participation from Congress party leaders, including Jagampeta constituency in-charge Marothi Shiva Ganesh, social activist Patamsetti Suryachandra, and several residents from Gummalladoddi and neighbouring villages like Achyutapuram and Bavaji Peta. In solidarity, the villagers also staged a roadblock on the national highway, disrupting traffic significantly.

Jaggampeta Jana Sena party in-charge Tummalapalli Ramesh visited the hunger strike camp to express solidarity and pledged to escalate the issue to Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan for resolution.

Protesters claimed that the factory’s operations have caused severe difficulties for surrounding villages, demanding its immediate relocation. Siva Ganesh highlighted that concerns regarding pollution were raised even before the factory’s establishment, and community awareness initiatives had been conducted.

He pointed out that the ethanol plant has been a source of air pollution, resulting in unbearable stink and noise that affect residents of Gummalladoddi, Atchyutapuram, Vedarupaka, and Bavajipeta.

The protesters stated that their hunger strike was aimed at protecting the community from pollution and called for immediate attention from Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, urging him to assess the situation personally. Social activist Suryachandra criticised the establishment of the factory, alleging it was done without public consultation or village assembly resolutions.

A petition, supported by community signatures, has been sent via registered mail to public representatives and senior officials.

Despite requests for information under the Right to Information Act regarding public consultations and local governance permissions, officials have ignored the community’s inquiries, he alleged.

The protesters said that their demonstrations will continue until their demands are addressed. Prominent figures such as Chandasi Chinababu, Abireddy Chinni, and Ramabhadra participated in the roadblock, which led to severe traffic disruptions. Police, led by Circle Inspector Satya Kishore and Gokavaram Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar, managed to negotiate the end of the roadblock.

Congress leaders including Gurraala Ratnaji Rao, Oruganti Sai, Adhikari Prasad, S Murali, and Sivaji were also present at the

protest.