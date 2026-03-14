Protest over student’s death

Guntur: Student unions and family members staged a protest in front of the district Collector’s office over the suspicious death of a Class 10 student. According to family members, Bharat, studying at Sai Amma School, died while undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital on Friday. He was reportedly injured earlier following a clash between two students at the school. The family alleged that although the incident took place nearly two months ago, the school headmaster and the mandal educational officer suppressed the matter and prevented it from coming to light.

As the protest with the student’s body continued at the gate of the Collectorate, Collector Thameem Ansariya reached the spot and spoke to the protesting family members and student unions. The family members and student organisations appealed to the Collector to ensure justice in the case. They alleged that despite the attack on the student, the school authorities, including the HM and MEO, misled the family and attempted to conceal the incident.

The protesters demanded action against the school principal, the MEO, and those responsible for attacking the student. They also requested the government to provide financial assistance to the bereaved parents.