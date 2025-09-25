Protocol Darshan timings reduced at Durga temple

Live
Vijayawada: In view of the heavy rush of devotees during the ongoing Dasara celebrations, the state government has decided to reduce protocol darshan timings at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri.
Vijayawada: In view of the heavy rush of devotees during the ongoing Dasara celebrations, the state government has decided to reduce protocol darshan timings at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri. On Wednesday, Executive Officer VK Seena Nayak announced that the change was made to give more priority to common devotees. A report under headline ‘Traffic chaos as VIP darshan rules flouted’ appeared in ‘The Hans India’ on Wednesday, prompting a response from the state government. In light of the situation, the government has decided to shorten the darshan timings for protocol darshan.
Executive Officer Seena Naik emphasised that VIPs are now required to adhere to the new time slots for their protocol darshan. Until now, protocol darshan was available daily from 7 am to 9 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm. From Thursday, September 25, new timings will be 5 am to 6 am, 3 pm to 4 pm, and 8 pm to 9 pm for public representatives, officials, and members of recognised organisations. Temple authorities also clarified that every evening from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm, darshan will be suspended for purification rituals, Naivedyam, and Pancha Harathi. Queue lines for Sarva Darshan, Rs 100, and Rs 300 tickets will reopen after completion of these offerings.