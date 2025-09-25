  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Protocol Darshan timings reduced at Durga temple

Highlights

Vijayawada: In view of the heavy rush of devotees during the ongoing Dasara celebrations, the state government has decided to reduce protocol darshan...

Vijayawada: In view of the heavy rush of devotees during the ongoing Dasara celebrations, the state government has decided to reduce protocol darshan timings at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri. On Wednesday, Executive Officer VK Seena Nayak announced that the change was made to give more priority to common devotees. A report under headline ‘Traffic chaos as VIP darshan rules flouted’ appeared in ‘The Hans India’ on Wednesday, prompting a response from the state government. In light of the situation, the government has decided to shorten the darshan timings for protocol darshan.

Executive Officer Seena Naik emphasised that VIPs are now required to adhere to the new time slots for their protocol darshan. Until now, protocol darshan was available daily from 7 am to 9 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm. From Thursday, September 25, new timings will be 5 am to 6 am, 3 pm to 4 pm, and 8 pm to 9 pm for public representatives, officials, and members of recognised organisations. Temple authorities also clarified that every evening from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm, darshan will be suspended for purification rituals, Naivedyam, and Pancha Harathi. Queue lines for Sarva Darshan, Rs 100, and Rs 300 tickets will reopen after completion of these offerings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick