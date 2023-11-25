Provide addl food packets to TB patients: Spl CS

Mangalagiri: Special Chief Secretary (Health and Medical) M T Krishna Babu appealed to the managements of corporate institutions to help TB patients to recover by providing food to them under Prime Minister TB Mukth Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA).

As part of the CSR activity, Cohance Life Sciences president (operations) MSN Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 40 lakh on Friday through Connect To Andhra CEO Siva Sankar to MT Krishna Babu in his chamber at APIIC Towers.

The Special Chief Secretary appreciated Cohance Life Sciences management for their social concern and coming forward to feed additional food baskets to TB patients. Other corporates also should follow these people to get inspiration.

He also appreciated Connect To Andhra CEO initiating to raise the funds from corporates particularly for Health Department for which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given top priority for the sake of health improvement of the poor people in the State.

Commissioner of Health and family Welfare J Nivas said that till now 33,745 food baskets were distributed among the 38,425 consented TB patients. As many as 2,417 TB patients will be provided additional nutrition with the Rs 78 lakh in NTR, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts in the next six months in addition to the recovery.

Joint Director TB Dr T Ramesh said that under the guidance of Commissioner of Health J Nivas, the State TB Cell is continuously approaching various corporates for getting registered as Nikshy Mitras for the poor TB patients in the State.

“We have already given Rs 38 lakh to District Collector S Dilli Rao recently. Total Rs 78 lakh we have donated to TB patients including Rs 40 lakh on Friday,” said Cohance Life sciences president (operations) MSN Reddy.

Cohance Life Sciences CSR activity coordinator PSN Murty also participated in this programme.