Live
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 25, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards, Diamonds & Skins
- Nirudyoga JAC members celebrate DSC announcement
- Vaibhav Jewellers presents ‘swarna kamalam’ to eminent personalities
- Nick Clegg Blasts Silicon Valley as ‘Conformist’ and Filled with Self-Pitying Tech Bros
- Fourth Arrest Made In Greater Noida Dowry Death Case Of Nikki Bhati
- Assisting special travellers through help booths
- Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati’s Brother-In-Law Arrested After Husband, Mother-In-Law Held
- Elon Musk Open Sources Grok 2.5, Promises Grok 3 Release in Six Months
- Pawan Kalyan to take part in 3-day ‘Senatho Senani’
- Visakhapatnam to host 41st IATO convention next year
Provide all facilities to devotees during Dasara festivities
The Endowments Commissioner says that free Laddus will be distributed on special days like Mula Nakshatram on Sept 29
Vijayawada: Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan has instructed the officials to ensure speedy darshan and provide all facilities to devotees during the Dasara festivities to be held at Sri Durga temple in Vijayawada from September 22 to October 2. He said the festivities this year should be held more grandly compared to the previous year.
On Sunday, the Commissioner along with Sri Durga temple EO Seena Naik reviewed the arrangements on Indrakeeladri. The Commissioner said there should be a smooth and hassle-free darshan for all devotees. He instructed that facilities such as drinking water and annaprasadam (free meals) be made readily available along the queue lines. He said free Laddus will be distributed on special days like Mula Nakshatram on September 29.
During the meeting, the temple officials were directed to ensure seamless coordination among various departments to facilitate the smooth execution of the event. He instructed the officials to use only recycling and eco-friendly materials during the festivities. He said the Endowments department will maintain round-the-clock supervision and coordinate with all relevant departments to ensure that the Dasara celebrations are conducted in a grand, efficient, and devotee-satisfying manner.