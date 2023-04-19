Provide quality medicare to Aarogyasri patients: Collector Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the officials to take steps to recruit data entry operators under Aarogyasri at Ruia hospital.

The hospital is not having data entry operators and has been employing them unofficially and witnessed several irregularities in the recent times.

Addressing a review meeting on Tuesday, the Collector made it clear that there should be no complaints in Aarogyasri hospitals and if repeated complaints are received on any hospital, action will be initiated. In government hospitals, medical superintendents are responsible for the overall supervision.

BIRRD, Sri Padmavathi Children's Hrudayala and SVIMS should also provide Aarogyasri services and there should be no complaints on services.

The Collector said that all hospitals should provide quality medical services for Aarogyasri patients and provide follow-up medicines without fail. Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr Rajasekhar Reddy, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DCHS Prabhavathi, district manager Siva Kumar, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr Nagamuneendrudu, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, BIRRD special officer Dr Reddeppa, Padmavathi Hrudayala director Dr Sreenath and representatives of private hospital managements attended the meeting.