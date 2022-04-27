Provide uninterrupted power supply for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Mangalagiri visit

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy and Guntur Urban District Superintendent of Police K Arif Hafeez visited CK Function Hall in Mangalagiri town on Tuesday and reviewed arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit on Wednesday evening. The CM will participate in the marriage function of Guntur district ZP chairperson's son Yashwanth.

Venugopala Reddy directed the officials to make arrangements for uninterrupted power supply and set up barricades and arrange parking place for vehicles. He directed the officials to take steps to make the CM's visit a grand success.

Arif Hafeez reviewed on security arrangements on the CM's visit.

Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena, Mangalagiri tahsildar Ram Prasad and others accompanied the Collector.