PTM strengthens bond between parents & teachers: Minister Bharath

Kurnool : Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said the parents and teachers meeting will strengthen the bond between government teachers and parents. Stating that the government is striving to strengthen education system, he said public participation is essential to transform the system at the mega parents and teachers meeting organised at A Camp Indira Gandhi Memorial High School here on Saturday.

The Minister opined that teachers and parents meeting is a big platform to know the problems existing in schools and those of students and parents will know about the education of their children. He called upon the students to gain knowledge on all sectors apart from education. He noted that it is also the responsibility of the parents to suggest and guide their children in a proper way. Parents were told to bring the problems of their children of the notice of the teachers.

Minister Bharath advised the parents to discuss with teachers about the progress reports besides health issues. He interacted with parents for a while and enquired about their problem. Several parents pointed out poor facilities in the hostels, like no safe drinking water, no proper sanitation, foul smelling surroundings and others.

Responding to this, the Minister ordered the headmaster and warden to fix these problems within a month. He warned them if the issues are not fixed, they have to face consequences.

The Minister called upon the youth to join hands in transforming Andhra Pradesh as a drug-free State. The sole responsibility lies on the shoulders of parents and teachers to see the students do not addict to drugs.

Later, the police department personnel and others took a pledge on ‘no drugs’. The cultural performances of the students have enthralled the audience.