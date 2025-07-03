Public satisfaction visible in every household, claimes MLA Sunitha

Atmakur: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha launched ‘Suparipalana Tholi Adugu Door-to-Door TDP’ campaign in Muttala village, Atmakur mandal on Wednesday, showcasing the TDP-led coalition government’s achievements over the past year. Addressing party leaders and residents, she highlighted widespread public satisfaction across the constituency.

Visiting households, Sunitha detailed welfare initiatives like pension hikes, free gas cylinders, Talli ki Vandhanam programme, job creation, and increased investments in the State. Residents’ feedback was uploaded to ‘My TDP App’.

Sunitha inaugurated a safe drinking water plant in the village, supported by Greenko Rayala Wind Power Pvt. Ltd., urging responsible water use. At the village secretariat, she distributed Bengal gram seeds (LRG-105 and LRG-52 varieties) to farmers, encouraging pulse cultivation for profitability and advising against leaving lands barren due to past crop failures.

She emphasised visible development in the constituency, with most long-pending projects nearing completion and road connectivity improved in nearly all villages. Welfare schemes are now reaching deserving beneficiaries despite previous administrative challenges, and genuine grievances will be addressed, she assured.

At a review meeting in Atmakur, Sunitha instructed TDP cluster, unit, KSS, and booth in-charges to strengthen the door-to-door campaign. She urged them to inform every household about the government’s efforts and future plans, and to use the My TDP app to collect and act on feedback effectively.