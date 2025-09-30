Public signature campaign against BJP launched

Kodumuru: As part of the nationwide movement “Otu Donga Gadde Diggu” (Defeat the Vote Thieves) initiated by AICC and APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy, a massive public signature campaign was organised in Kodumuru town on Monday. The event took place at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Circle and was led by Kodumuru Congress Party Assembly In-Charge Anantha Ratnam Madiga.

During the campaign, signatures were collected from citizens pledging their support to the Congress Party’s fight against election irregularities.

Speaking at the event, Anantha Ratnam Madiga strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of coming to power through large-scale electoral malpractice.

He alleged that the BJP manipulated votes by showing living voters as deceased and non-existent voters as active, thereby subverting the democratic process.

“Even when people do not vote for them, the BJP secures its position through fraudulent votes and continues to rule the country for a third consecutive term,” he stated.

He further accused the Election Commission of India turning a blind eye and deaf ear to these irregularities, acting as if it is unaware of the widespread violations happening under its watch.

Ratnam emphasized that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly fighting on behalf of the people to expose these corrupt practices and protect democracy.

He appealed to the citizens to support Rahul Gandhi’s struggle by actively participating in the signature campaign and standing united against the BJP’s misrule.

He urged voters to exercise their franchise with integrity in the upcoming elections to ensure that the BJP is ousted from power and that a government committed to justice and fairness is established.

Several key Congress leaders participated including OBC Chairman Sambashivudu, Gudur Town Congress President Bandi Raju, Belagal Congress President Polakal Sunkanna, Kurnool Mandal Congress President Boggula Haimavathi, Youth Congress President J Ganganna, Eddula Thyagaraju, Belagallu Ganganna, Lalithamma, and many others.