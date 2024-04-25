Pulivendula: Countdown for Jagan’s fall began, says Ravi

Pulivendula (YSR district) : Pulivendula TDP in-charge BTech Ravi said seeds of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s downfall were planted in Pulivendula. Speaking after filing nomination as candidate in the constituency on Wednesday, the TDP constituency in-charge said there has been no democracy in Pulivendula since the political debut of the YS family in 1978. “We will do whatever it takes to preserve democracy in Pulivendula. Voluntary voting is not possible in the constituency,” he said.

Ravi, whose original name is Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, said TDP president N Chandrababu has not been provided any security in Kuppam where he is contesting. Chandrababu won nine times without stolen votes. If Jagan Mohan has guts and courage, he should win without stealing votes and booth capturing. People of Pulivendula are openly supporting TDP. We will make it possible to vote freely in Pulivendula, he added.

Ravi further said that there is no employment for the unemployed youth in Pulivendula. No extra irrigation water per acre. During the last TDP government, the input subsidy of Rs 1 lakh was given while the Jagan's government paid only Rs 28,000. If Jagan wins again, meters will be fixed to the agricultural motors, he warned.

