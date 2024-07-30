Pulla Rao bounces back in Chilakaluripet constituency

Narsaraopet: Chilakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao has been elected to the Assembly for the fourth time on a TDP ticket. From 2014 to 2019, he served as the agriculture minister in the TDP government. Pulla Rao has represented Chilakaluripet both in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh and after the state’s bifurcation. Currently, he holds the position of TDP state vice-president.

In the 2019 elections, he was defeated by YSRCP candidate Vidadala Rajini who became minister subsequently. He lost the election from Chilakaluripet in 2004 as well by a narrow margin. But, his efforts made him emerge victorious in the subsequent two elections in 2009 and 2014. Earlier he also won the seat in 1999.

Recently, he supervised the arrangements for the NDA alliance’s first public meeting, held on March 17, 2024, at Boppudi village in the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency, Palnadu district. The meeting, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president and present Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, drew lakhs of attendees from Guntur, Prakasam, and Palnadu districts.

Previously, Pulla Rao served as the TDP president of the erstwhile Guntur district for a decade, from 2004 to 2014. He actively participated in party programmes opposing the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.

His initiatives include securing approval for a bypass road for Chilakaluripet town and improving infrastructure in the constituency. Under his leadership, most of the spinning and ginning mills were established in the Chilakaluripet constituency.

He also addressed the constituency’s drinking water issues and maintained strong connections with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, strengthening the party’s presence in the area. Pulla Rao visits various colonies in the constituency daily, interacting with residents to gather feedback and take steps to resolve their problems.