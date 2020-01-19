Pulse polio immunisation programme from today

Kurnool: District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan said that all arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of pulse polio immunisation programme. Addressing media persons here on Saturday, he said the programme will be held from January 19 to 21 and polio drops will be administered to children below the age of 5 at all polio centres across the district. On Monday, the drops would be administered after visiting door to door. He said that 5,59,262 children are there in the age group of 0-5 years.



The Collector, along with District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Narasimhulu and MP Sanjeev, flagged off a rally on Saturday from Collectorate to create awareness on pulse polio programme. Later speaking on the occasion, he said that 2,871 polio centres have been arranged in the district – 2,204 in rural areas and 481 in urban areas, to administer polio drops. In addition, 88 mobile polio drops centres are also set up, said Veera Pandiyan.

The collector also said that 11,484 personnel were deployed to administer polio drops and 287 staff to monitor the pulse polio centres. Special care has been taken to administer the drops to the children of families, working at brick kilns and horticulture farming.

He called upon the people to participate in the pulse polio programme and make use of it.