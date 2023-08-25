  • Menu
Purandeswari congratulates Allu Arjun and RRR team on winning National awards

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari has expressed her delight over the Telugu film industry receiving National Awards

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari has expressed her delight over the Telugu film industry receiving National Awards. Taking to Twitter, she congratulated Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa and the entire RRR team for their achievements.


The recently announced 69th National Film Awards showcased the strength of Telugu cinema, with several accolades being won by Telugu movies. Allu Arjun's win as the best national actor is considered historic, and RRR also received awards in six categories.

Additionally, the Telugu film industry won a total of 10 awards, including recognition for the movie Uppena, Devisree Prasad's song, and Chandra Bose's lyrics. The industry is celebrating this remarkable achievement.

