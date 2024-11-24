Purandeswari hails Mahayuti landslide win in Maharashtra

Vijayawada : BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari said the Maharashtra voters have voted for the Maharashtra development.

She hailed the victory of Mahayuti (NDA) in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Responding to the results at Vijayawada Airport in Gannavaram, Purandeswari said the country will be safe under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

She said the people of Maharashtra defeated divisive policies of the Congress party and voted for the development of the State.

She congratulated PM Narendra Modi and the voters of Maharashtra. She said the party will evaluate the reasons for its defeat in Jharkhand. She left for Hyderabad in a flight from Vijayawada Airport on Saturday evening.