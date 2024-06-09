Live
Just In
Purandeswari likely to be Lok Sabha Speaker
With the stage set for oath taking ceremony of Modi 3.0 ceremony this evening BJP has focussed attention on who should be the Speaker of Lok Sabha. It may be mentioned here that TDP had urged BJP to give the post to them.
The BJP it learnt told TDP that it would like to have its own Speaker. But as a via media they now are of the view that this time they should give the post to a women. Since they have done well in AP and Telangana, they are said to be considering the name of D Purandeswari as the Speaker of Lok Sabha. In Modis first ter between 2014 to 2019 Sumitra Mahajan was the women Speaker.
Now that the BJP is laying emphasis on Nari Shakti, the name of Purandeswari is being considered. She being a former minister and well versed in Hindi and English as well. BJP is actively considering her name.