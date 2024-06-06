Purandeswari meets BJP leaders

Rajamahendravaram : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, who has won as the Rajahmundry MP conducted a meeting with the main leaders and presidents of the party’s mandal branches in the parliamentary constituency at the party office on Wednesday.

The programme was presided over by BJP district president Bommula Duttu. BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju was the chief guest. He honoured the state president Purandeswari.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari thanked the workers who contributed to the great victory of the NDA in the elections. She expressed hope that this success will contribute to the overall development of the state. Party leaders expressed the opinion that the election of a large number of party representatives to the legislatures is a good thing, in line with the BJP’s key role in Andhra Pradesh politics.



State Vice-President Relangi Sridevi, party leaders Koduri Lakshminarayana, Rongala Gopi Srinivas, Parimi Radhakrishna, Krishna Bhagwan, Harika and others were present.

