Purandeswari objects to linking Naidu arrest to BJP

Eluru: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari visited Eluru on Wednesday as part of Seva Pakshotsavam organised across the State on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday. Purandeswari, who visited Eluru district for the first time after becoming the State president, was accompanied by BJP State general secretary Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chaudhary, BJP Mahila Morcha State president Nirmala Kishore and BJP district president Vikram Kishore at Vatlur toll Gate. District party leaders and activists gave a warm welcome and took out a huge rally with cars and bikes and reached Sukhibhava Kalyana Mandapam on Chintalapudi Road via Satrampadu, new bus stand and Ashok Nagar.

Purandeswari inaugurated blood donation camp set up at Sukhibhava Kalyan Mandapam as part of Modi Seva Pakshotsavam and a photo exhibition of various development schemes implemented by the Modi government at the Centre. After reaching RMS Colony, Purandeswari participated in Ayushman Bharat health card distribution programme organised by BJP leaders and distributed Ayushman Bharat health cards to local women.

After reaching Sukhibhava Kalyan Mandapam, Purandeswari participated in a press conference. She said through Vishwakarma Yojana launched on the birthday of PM Modi, Rs 13,000 crore have been allocated by the Centre to benefit the people of 18 handicrafts. She said that due to non-payment of Aarogyasri bills in time in the State, many private hospitals are not providing treatment, but medical help through Ayushman Bharat Arogya card is available throughout the country. She said that it is unfortunate that Ayushman Bharat, which is useful for the poor, is not being implemented in the State as the Central government will bear medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakh. Women’s Reservation Bill is going to be approved in the new Parliament Bhavan and 33 per cent reservation will be implemented from 2027, she added.

The BJP leader said that she will write a letter to CBI about the irregularities in the implementation of liquor policy in AP. She stated that there is a need to uncover the scandal going on in liquor and this matter will be brought to the notice of central officials. Since BJP has been condemning Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest from the beginning, and BJP has not filed a case against Chandrababu, it is not reasonable to tie their party to Chandrababu’s arrest, she clarified. She said the central leadership will take care of the issue of alliances and naturally there will be decisions on alliances two to three months before the elections and we will abide by whatever decision is taken by the leadership.

Purandeswari said that the Centre is committed to the construction of Polavaram project and if the project is handed over to the Centre, justice would be given to the displaced people. She said although the State government is constructing it, the Centre is giving funds on time based on the reports.

Later, she participated in a meeting of BJP district level workers.

State vice-president Koduri Lakshminarayana, former legislator Ambika Krishna, district in-charge APR Chaudhary, Minority Morcha State president Sheikh Baji, former State Mahila Morcha president Saranala Maruti Rani, former district president Sudhakar Krishna and other BJP leaders and

activists were present.