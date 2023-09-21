  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Purandeswari inspects govt-run liquor shops in Narasapuram, asks people not to consume

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari
x

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari visited Narasapuram town in West Godavari district. Continuing her campaign against the sale of liquor in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari visited Narasapuram town in West Godavari district. Continuing her campaign against the sale of liquor in Andhra Pradesh, Purandheswari inspected the local government-run liquor shops in Narasapuram.

During her visit, she inquired about the liquor sales at these shops and also met with individuals who had fallen ill after consuming alcohol from government-run shops.

Purandeswari broke liquor bottles, emphasizing the need to avoid consuming adulterated liquor. Her actions demonstrate her commitment to addressing the concerns surrounding the quality and impact of liquor sales in the state.

Purandeswari criticised the government for going against its promise of implementing a complete ban on alcohol in a phased manner and accused that the government of accumulating debts through liquor bonds.

The BJP state president was verbally attacking the government from last four days over the liquor issue and today visited the liquor stores in West Godavari district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X