- SC to hear plea seeking action against TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday
- Assembly digitisation will enhance efficiency of MLAs: Punjab CM
- Army installs National Flag at War Memorial in J&K's Poonch
- Cisco to acquire cybersecurity leader Splunk for $28 bn in GenAI era
- Exercise right to vote to elect righteous: Additional Collector
- Punjab CM seeks Governor’s intervention for release of central fund of Rs 5,637 crore
- No Constitutional transgression: RS Chairman Dhankhar slams Venugopal
- She Teams caught 55 people red handed for teasing women at Ganesh Pandals in Hyd
- JICA and 8 Japanese organisations supporting IIT Hyderabad host Japan Week
- General elections in Pakistan in last week of January 2024: ECP
Purandeswari inspects govt-run liquor shops in Narasapuram, asks people not to consume
Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari visited Narasapuram town in West Godavari district. Continuing her campaign against the sale of liquor in Andhra Pradesh, Purandheswari inspected the local government-run liquor shops in Narasapuram.
During her visit, she inquired about the liquor sales at these shops and also met with individuals who had fallen ill after consuming alcohol from government-run shops.
Purandeswari broke liquor bottles, emphasizing the need to avoid consuming adulterated liquor. Her actions demonstrate her commitment to addressing the concerns surrounding the quality and impact of liquor sales in the state.
Purandeswari criticised the government for going against its promise of implementing a complete ban on alcohol in a phased manner and accused that the government of accumulating debts through liquor bonds.
The BJP state president was verbally attacking the government from last four days over the liquor issue and today visited the liquor stores in West Godavari district.