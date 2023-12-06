Purandeswari urges govt. to support farmers who lost crops due to Cyclone Michaung

Andhra Pradesh State BJP president Daggubati Purandeshwari urged that the government should immediately support the farmers who have lost crops. She said that the government should immediately purchase the damaged grain at a support price, and grant financial assistance to the horticultural crops growers immediately.



Speaking to the media in Amaravati on Wednesday, she asked the government to support the farmers who cultivated the assigned lands. She said that due to Cyclone Michaung, farmers have suffered a lot and many commercial crops including food grains and horticultural crops have been damaged. She said that due to the fact that the state government has not put the statistics of how many farmers are insured and how many are not in the public domain, there is a situation where the farmers are worried.

Daggubati Purandeshwari demanded that the state government should make an announcement in this regard immediately.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy expressed his concern for the farmers who have been greatly affected by the Michaung Cyclone and assured them that his government would provide all necessary assistance and support to help them recover from the losses.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy directed the officials to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and to immediately provide relief measures to the affected farmers. He emphasized the importance of swift action to ensure that the farmers receive timely compensation for their losses.