Just In
Purandeswari urges people to vote for NDA candidates for change of governance
BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari has urged the people of the state to vote for all the candidates of the NDA alliance in the upcoming elections in order to bring about a change. She stated that the government's decision to use employees of the endowment department for election duties could cause difficulties for devotees during the festive season of Uttarayanam. Purandeswari has requested the Election Commission to ensure that the employees of the endowment Department are not utilized for election duties, but rather serve devotees.
Purandeswari, who is also the Lok Sabha candidate for Rajamahendravaram, arrived at the parliamentary segment on Friday and will be staying there until the 8th. She started her visit by performing puja at Dwarakathirumala and meeting with various communities in Rajamahendravaram. The opening of the parliamentary party office is scheduled for the 6th, with a meeting of assembly candidates and party leaders. Meetings with BJP, TDP, and Janasena leaders of the Rajamahendravaram Urban Constituency are planned for the 7th, followed by meetings in the Rajamahendravaram Rural, Rajanagaram, and Kovvur constituencies on the 8th.