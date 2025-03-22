Purchase of tobacco through MARKFED demanded

Ongole : The YSR Congress Party Ongole in-charge Chunduri Ravibabu and YSRCP agriculture wing vice-president Mareddy Subbareddy demanded that the State government announce purchasing at least 30 per cent of the tobacco produced in the State through the MARKFED, and assure support to the farmers.

Addressing the media at the district YSRCP office here on Friday, Ravibabu observed that since the start of the tobacco auction, farmers in Karnataka were receiving about Rs 360 per kilogram, while the farmers in Andhra Pradesh were getting a maximum price of Rs 280 per kilogram.He said that due to the yesteryear conditions, the wages of the workers, and increase in lease prices of the land exponentially, the farmers were forced to incur an extra expenditure of 30 to 50 per cent compared to last year.

But the price for tobacco to the farmers in Prakasam and Nellore was very much less compared to the price the buyers were offering at Mysore. He argued that the cigarette manufacturers and the exporters formed a syndicate and were offering a low price.

He mentioned that the earlier YSRCP government had offered the best support price for pulses, chillies, black gram and even tobacco through MARKFED. It has purchased tobacco of more than Rs 200 crore, and sold it to the buyers later.He demanded the State government to do the same, buy at least 30 per cent of the crop through the MARKFED and support the farmers.

Mareddy Subbareddy, also a former Tobacco Board member, alleged that the NDA parties promised to support the farmers during the election campaign but are neglecting them. He said that the expenditure of the tobacco farmers has gone up, and the Rs 280 per kilogram price they were receiving is forcing them into losses now. He demanded the government to announce a best price for tobacco, and offer purchases through MARKFED to boost competition in the market.He advised the farmers to grade the leaf as per the guidelines of the Tobacco Board, but don’t fall prey to the tactics of the buyers who are offering meagre prices. The YSRCP leaders announced to agitate for the best price to the farmers and promised to continue the fight until the government purchases tobacco through the MARKFED. YSRCP State secretary KV Ramanareddy, Y Venkateswara Rao, Dumpa Chenchireddy and others also participated in the press conference.