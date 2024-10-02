Purification ritual conducted at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: The traditional temple cleansing ritual Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

After the completion of the fete, speaking to media outside the temple, TTD EO J Syamala Rao said this unique Tirumanjanam was performed in view of the annual Brahmotsavam which is scheduled from October 4 to 12. Usually, it is observed four times in a year on the preceding Tuesday before Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavam and Vaikunta Ekadasi festivals in Tirumala temple.

As a part of it, the entire temple, deities, puja utensils were cleaned while a special aromatic mixture called ‘Parimalam’ was smeared all along the walls, roofs, pillars of the temple complex. The entire activity took place from 6am till 10 am.

During this time, the main deity was covered with a white veil and after the completion of the cleaning programme, the cover was removed. Later on, special pujas and naivedyams were offered to the presiding deity, the EO said.

The devotees will be allowed for darshan after 12 noon onwards. In view of the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, TTD has cancelled Astadala Pada Padmaradhana and VIP break darshan on Tuesday.

TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEO (health and education) Gowthami, CVSO Sridhar, DyEO Lokanatham, peishkar Ramakrishna and other officials were also present.