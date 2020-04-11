Pushpayagam performed at Vontimitta

Vontimitta: Annual Pushpayagam was performed at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district on Saturday evening.



The deities of Sri Sita Lakashmana Sameta Sri Kodanada Rama Swamy were seated on aspecial platform at Ranganayakula mandapam and Pushpayagam was performed. About 750 kg of 10 varieties of flowers and aromatic leaves were used for the celestial floral bath. The colourful flora included roses, Sampangi, Kanakambaram, Chamanti, Mallelu, Mollalu, Tamara, Vrukshi, panner leaves and Tulasi.

The fete commenced at 5 pm and lasted for over two hours.

Temple Dy EO Lokanatham and garden deputy director Srinivasulu were also present.