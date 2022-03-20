Put an end to controversy on capital city, CPM tells CM YS Jagan

Thullur (Guntur): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) assailed the YSRCP government for misinterpreting the decentralisation in the name of three capital cities for the State and said that it should be decentralisation of development but not trifurcation of the capital city. CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the Amaravati Praja Bata here and Amaravati JAC convener Puvvada Sudhakar and CPM state executive member Ch Babu Rao addressed the gathering.

Srinivasa Rao said that the Chief Minister should put an end to the controversy on the capital city and announce Amaravati as the capital in the Assembly in the wake of the judgment of the AP High Court. "The State government should decentralise power by giving powers to the local bodies," he said.

The government should continue Amaravati as the capital city and allocate adequate funds for the development of North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts, he demanded.

He also demanded the completion of the quarters for the all India service officers, the people's representatives and the employees to instill confidence among people that it would be the real capital city.

He deplored that the quarters and offices remained vacant though they were completed at a time the government was facing fund crunch. "The centre allocated Rs one lakh for Amaravati in the budget when it needs Rs one lakh crore," he said.

Amaravati JAC convener Puvvada Sudhakar thanked the CPM for extending solidarity to the people of Amaravati. Babu Rao said demanded the chief minister to hold talks with the people and farmers of Amaravati. Action should be initiated to implement the high court judgment in a stipulated time.

Babu Rao demanded the Centre to immediately start the offices for the 42 central government departments in Amaravati. Tidco houses should be handed over to the people immediately.