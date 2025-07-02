Puttaparthi BJP leaders extend greetings to new State BJP chief

Puttaparthi: BJP Puttaparthi Town President Kalyan Kumar, along with other district leaders, met and congratulated PVN Madhav on his election as the new President of the Andhra Pradesh State BJP. As a mark of respect and goodwill, they presented him with a portrait of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The delegation included State Kallugeetha Federation Convenor Harikrishna Goud, District Media Convenor Jyothi Prasad, District Dharmika Cell Convenor Balagangadhar, and former Kothacheruvu President Ramanaidu, among others. The leaders conveyed their best wishes and expressed confidence in Madhav’s leadership to strengthen the party across the State.