Puttaparthi district collector directs officials to be vigilant at EVM storage rooms

The Puttaparthi District Collector, P Arun Babu, has instructed officials to maintain constant vigilance at the warehouse where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored. This instruction was given as part of the quarterly inspections mandated by the Election Commission.

On Thursday, the District Collector, along with representatives from various recognized political parties, inspected the EVM godown located in Dharmavaram market yard. In the presence of the political party representatives, the District Collector thoroughly examined the EVM machines, Ballot Units (BUs), Control Units (CUs), and VVPATs stored inside the warehouse, as well as the security measures in place.

During the inspection, the political party representatives expressed their satisfaction with the security arrangements provided to the EVM machines. The inspection was attended by RDO Ramesh Reddy, Tehsildar Yogeshwari Devi, Deputy Tehsildar Mainuddin from the Elections Department of the Collectorate, as well as representatives from the YSR Congress Party, TDP, and other political parties.