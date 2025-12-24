PV remembered on his death anniversary

Vijayawada: The 21stdeath anniversary PV Narasimha Rao was observed here on Tuesday. Former MLA Malladi Vishnu and Corporator Sarvani Murthy paid rich tributes by garlanding the statue of PV Narasimha Rao. Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu recalled the invaluable services rendered by Narasimha Rao to the nation. He said that through several landmark reforms, Narasimha Rao played a crucial role in steering India on the path of progress.

He emphasised that today’s youth should take Rao as an ideal and draw inspiration from his life and leadership. Referring to local initiatives, he said that inspired by the ideals of Narasimha Rao, house site pattas were sanctioned to 33,000 beneficiaries in the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency.

Corporator Sarvani Murthy and party leaders also recalled the former prime minister’s contribution to nation-building and urged people to uphold his ideals.