PV Sindhu visits Tirumala to offer prayers, says she will soon start academy in Visakhapatnam

The leading badminton player PV Sindhu said that she will soon start an academy in Visakhapatnam to promote youth in sports. She said many young people are said to be not properly encouraged and left behind. She visited Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday and later spoke to the media and expressed her happiness over seeking blessings of Venkateswara Swamy and opined that she come to Tirumala every year to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.



PV Sindhu said she has come to Tirumala after the Olympics and sought blessings from the Lord to perform well in upcoming tournaments. "People need to be vigilant about the covid pandemic," she said.



PV Sindhu, who went to the Olympics amid huge expectations, made it a reality by winning a medal to India with 21-13, 21-15 over Bing Xiao. Sindhu, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, did not disappoint the hopes of Indian fans by winning a medal at the latest Olympics. As a result, Sindhu became the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Olympics and has won the hearts of all Indians.

