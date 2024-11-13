  • Menu
PVKKIT students secure placement in reputed companies

PVKKIT students secure placement in reputed companies
Highlights

Anantapur: Ten final year students of Mechanical Engineering of PVKK Institute of Technology have bagged job opportunities in reputed firms like Royal...

Anantapur: Ten final year students of Mechanical Engineering of PVKK Institute of Technology have bagged job opportunities in reputed firms like Royal Enfield, Honda and TVS. On the occasion, Principal of the college, Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, said, "Mechanical engineering students are getting good job opportunities due to the training facilities in our college, mentors and college linkages with industries.”

He congratulated the students who have secured quality test and machine operating jobs in renowned institutions.

College chairman Dr Palle Kishore, Principal Dr B Ramesh Babu, Head of Mechanical Department Dr Bala Subrahmanyam, training and placement officer G Prashant Kumar, assistant training and placement officer Anand Dampella lauded the students who secured placement.

