Python snake spotted in Chicken shop in Puttaparthi, leaves owner in panic

A python snake causing a commotion in Puttaparthi of Sri Sathyasai district has been reported. The python snake reportedly crawled into a chicken shop owned by a man named Mukhtar near the Enumulapalli pond in Puttaparthi mandal.



The snake, measuring about nine-feet in length, entered the shop from the hill behind and consumed four broiler chickens and resided near water drum.

On Monday morning, when Mukhtar went to fetch water from the drum, he discovered the python and was frightened. He immediately alerted the people around him, who also fled in fear.

However, a snake catcher Murthy from Puttaparthi was informed, and he skillfully caught the python. The snake was then released into forest area. The incident has sparked discussions about where the python may had come from.