QIS College faculty awarded PhD

Ongole: Dr Nidamanuri Srinivas, faculty member in the CSE department of QIS College of Engineering and Technology here, has been awarded with PhD from Bharat Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) in Chennai. His research work was titled ‘Customer Feedback Classification using Bidirectional Long Short-Term Memory and Fuzzy Logic’ under the guidance of Dr Sivaraman.

The research focuses on analysing customer feedback using computer-based intelligence to improve various sectors, particularly tourism. It can help analyse text-based opinions from customers on platforms like TripAdvisor, understand their emotions and intentions, and provide feedback to improve tourist places and facilities. The management of QIS College, Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti and Dr S Gayatri, congratulated Dr Srinivas on his achievement. Principal Dr YV Hanumantaravu and CSE department head, Dr Bujji Babu, were also present.

Dr Srinivas thanked the college management and department head for their support in completing his PhD degree.