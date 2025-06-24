QIS Engg College hosts five-day FDP

Ongole: A five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) officially began on Monday at QIS Engineering College here. The programme, a collaborative effort between the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chennai, and QIS Engineering College, is being held in the college’s Ramanujan Seminar Hall.

Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, Head of the Institution, and Dr Nidamanuri Sri Gayathri, Executive Vice-Chairman, announced the commencement of the FDP.

The FDP aims at enhancing teaching methodologies, with sessions specifically designed to raise awareness among faculty members on Pedagogical Strategies for the 21st Century. These sessions will delve into the essential changes and strategies needed in teaching in response to current trends and developments in education.

Prof KS Giridharan and Dr M Anil Kumar from NITTTR are serving as the key resource persons for the programme, sharing their expertise with the participating faculty. The event is being overseen by Dr Satya Meher, Dean of Academics at QIS Engineering College, and is presided over by the college principal, Dr YV Hanumantha Rao. Heads of Departments (HODs), Deans, and Directors were also present at the inaugural ceremony, underscoring the college’s commitment to faculty development.