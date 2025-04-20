QIS, NECTAR ink pacts for Drone Project Development

Ongole: Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, Chairman of QIS Engineering College in Ongole, and Dr Sri Gayatri, Executive Vice-Chairman, announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between QIS Engineering College and the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Shillong, Meghalaya, for the development of a drone project.

As part of this collaboration, NECTAR will support the establishment of a Drone Center of Excellence and a Drone Project Development Center at QIS Engineering College. Special training in drone technology will also be provided to students studying at the college. Both institutions have exchanged MoU documents to formalize this partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy stated that drone technology is expected to see significant growth in the future. With the vision to establish a drone development center at QIS, they explored various centers and eventually came across NECTAR, leading to the current agreement. He emphasized that students will be trained in drone-related concepts, including operations, and that this initiative will also benefit the community.

Dr Arun Kumar Sharma, Director General of NECTAR, said that although many colleges had approached them, the management of QIS showed exceptional enthusiasm. After visiting the institution, he understood that QIS is indeed one of the premium colleges, especially noting the emphasis it places on research. He also conducted a special seminar for the faculty during the event.

The programme was supervised by Dr Subbarao, Director of DPSR, and Dr Bhargav, Dean of CS CDE. Deputy Director of DPSR. Dr Challaram, Dean of Planning, Dr Satya Meher, other directors, deans, heads of departments, and faculty members were present at the event.