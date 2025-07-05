Quantum Valley will place AP at forefront of advanced tech: Guv

Kakinada: Governor and Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada S Abdul Nazeer presided over the XI Convocation of the University here on Friday.

Delivering the convocation address, the Governor said Andhra Pradesh is set to establish India’s first full-stack Quantum Valley under the National Quantum Mission, integrating quantum computing, AI, and sustainable technologies by 2026, which will foster high-end employment and frontier technological capability and place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of quantum and deep-technology advancement in Asia. The Governor commended the university for its consistent efforts in revising the curriculum every three years and conducting convocations regularly, ensuring a timely conferral of degrees and congratulated the students who received their degrees, gold medals and merit certificates in the Convocation.

Earlier, Prof C S R K Prasad, vice-chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada, presented the university’s annual report. Kota Subrahmanyam, an alumnus of the university was the chief guest-cum-orator and delivered the convocation lecture. He was conferred the Honoris Causa by the university.

Sameera Nazeer, First Lady, Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, ex-officio secretary to Governor and other dignitaries attended the convocation.

Later, Prof C S R K Prasad felicitated the Governor and other guests with shawl and memento on behalf of the university.