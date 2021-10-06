Question Chandrababu Naidu for neglect of Prakasam, Minister advises TDP MLAs

Ongole: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy countered the TDP MLAs writing a letter to the Chief Minister on the development of the Prakasam district.

The Minister said that it was former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who neglected the Prakasam district. He said that the TDP MLAs are not competent enough to write the letter to the Chief Minister, and advised them to send it to their party president.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu didn't focus on the completion of the Veligonda project or providing any infrastructure to the Prakasam district. He said that the Congress and TDP governments neglected the construction of the Veligonda project, but the Chief Minister is giving priority to it.

The Minister added that as the TDP leaders are not able to face the public now, they are writing letters to get some mileage. He assured that the YSRCP government is committed to the welfare of all sections of the people.